Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 99,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 143,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 43,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 428,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 703,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,696,115. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.