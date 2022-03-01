BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $738.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $831.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $882.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

