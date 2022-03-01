Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,446.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.