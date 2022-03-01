Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. 327,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.