iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 3rd Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 4,527,555 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.