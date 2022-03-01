Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declines By 94.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHZF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

