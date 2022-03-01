Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $2.12 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 920.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 39,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,167. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.