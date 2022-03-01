The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 9,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,912. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

