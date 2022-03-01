Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,430. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 423,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 128,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

