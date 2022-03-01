Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX stock remained flat at $$1.26 on Thursday. 331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

