Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.14. 36,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,059. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

