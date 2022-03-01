FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

