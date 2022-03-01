Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Up 8% This Week

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $119,572.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Evil Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

