Frax Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65.25 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $65.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.40 or 0.06719853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.88 or 0.99522118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,853,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

