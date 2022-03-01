Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $164.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of AMBA traded down $37.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

