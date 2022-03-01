Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,174. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58.

