Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $91.58

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.58, but opened at $87.92. Wix.com shares last traded at $87.82, with a volume of 44,834 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

