Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.