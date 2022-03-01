Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 19,747 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 93,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,315. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

