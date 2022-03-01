Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,797. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

