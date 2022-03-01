Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 4,345 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.72. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,823. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

