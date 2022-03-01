Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 64,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

