Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.13 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.