Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 39,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,363. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

