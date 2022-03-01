Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

