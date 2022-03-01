Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 203,615 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 764,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.