Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 165,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 601.0% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

