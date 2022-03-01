Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.