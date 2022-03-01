Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,132. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,219 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Progyny by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

