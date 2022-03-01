Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Up 6.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 207,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,715,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

