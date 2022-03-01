Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.