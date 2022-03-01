iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 186,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,749 shares.The stock last traded at $127.07 and had previously closed at $126.16.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
