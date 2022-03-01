iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 186,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,749 shares.The stock last traded at $127.07 and had previously closed at $126.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

