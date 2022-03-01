Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 21,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. Turing has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

