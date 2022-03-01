Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 21,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. Turing has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
About Turing (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
