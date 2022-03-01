Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTSFY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.