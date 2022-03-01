Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 109,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.95.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

