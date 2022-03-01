Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 258.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 50,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,062. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

