Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 143,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,599. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

