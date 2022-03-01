Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 258.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 50,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,062. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

