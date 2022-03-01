Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPDYY remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Japan Display has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

