Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPDYY remained flat at $$3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Japan Display has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
