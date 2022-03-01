SIBCoin (SIB) Price Up 555.1% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 555.1% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $98,263.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.40 or 0.06717132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00258775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00749915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00068941 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00398841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00202385 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,729,742 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.