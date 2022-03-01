IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.
A number of analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,933. IMAX has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.
IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.