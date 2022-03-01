Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 567,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,360. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

