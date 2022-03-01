Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,988. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.78.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

