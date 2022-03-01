Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

