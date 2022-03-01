Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 36,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,614. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 307,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

