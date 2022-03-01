Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

NYSE WM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.56. 29,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.67 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

