Woodstock Corp Has $35.94 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 3.8% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $653.50. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,307. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $446.56 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $667.71 and its 200 day moving average is $641.34.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

