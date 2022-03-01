Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

