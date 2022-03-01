Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $397.89. 331,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,794. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average of $416.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

