The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,743. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

